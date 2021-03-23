Phallic vandalism at Splashlands to be removed

Published: 4:02 PM March 23, 2021

Graffiti at Splashlands will be removed this week - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

Vandalism which has been drawn across equipment at the park area of Splashlands is due to be removed by the council tomorrow.

This vandalism has currently been covered up - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

The graffiti, which is predominantly drawings of penises, was treated and covered over as an interim measure yesterday and will be removed entirely tomorrow.

Leah Sophie Ford works next to Splashlands at the high ropes course. She said: "I was informed about the graffiti when I went to have a look and take pictures for the council I was angry and upset that someone could be so selfish to do that to a brand new public park where children play.

Splashlands graffiti - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

"There was a young girl who read one of them aloud and it made me sad, I warned her nearby parents about what was inside the child's playground.

"I feel the area needs more security cameras Welwyn Garden City is beautiful and peaceful. We need to take actions to insure it stays that way.

"When the people who have done this have kids of their own, I am sure they wouldn't want their child seeing such things."

Splashlands is set to open on April 12 - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford








