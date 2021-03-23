News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News

Phallic vandalism at Splashlands to be removed

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 4:02 PM March 23, 2021   
vandalism

Graffiti at Splashlands will be removed this week - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

Vandalism which has been drawn across equipment at the park area of Splashlands is due to be removed by the council tomorrow.

splashlands

This vandalism has currently been covered up - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

The graffiti, which is predominantly drawings of penises, was treated and covered over as an interim measure yesterday and will be removed entirely tomorrow.

Leah Sophie Ford works next to Splashlands at the high ropes course. She said: "I was informed about the graffiti when I went to have a look and take pictures for the council I was angry and upset that someone could be so selfish to do that to a brand new public park where children play.

vandalism

Splashlands graffiti - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford

"There was a young girl who read one of them aloud and it made me sad, I warned her nearby parents about what was inside the child's playground.

"I feel the area needs more security cameras Welwyn Garden City is beautiful and peaceful. We need to take actions to insure it stays that way.

You may also want to watch:

"When the people who have done this have kids of their own, I am sure they wouldn't want their child seeing such things."

Splashlands

Splashlands is set to open on April 12 - Credit: Leah Sophie Ford



Most Read

  1. 1 'This has been our life for 18 years' - Pub managers devastated after lease not renewed
  2. 2 Cannabis factory discovered on street where average house costs £2 million
  3. 3 Person hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Hitchin
  1. 4 'Dad died in agony in hospital while medics watched - it was like a horror film'
  2. 5 Drug dealer jailed for two years for intent to supply Class A drugs
  3. 6 Isabel Hospice promises to 'never stop caring' but calls for help with funding
  4. 7 Helicopter involved in late night search after concern for welfare of man
  5. 8 Man reportedly assaulted while trying to stop bike being stolen
  6. 9 COVID A Year On: NHS doctor's epic battle with long COVID
  7. 10 Man named after indecent exposure charge

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The medieval Clock Tower in St Albans is undergoing essential works following a grant from Historic

The happiest and unhappiest places to live in Hertfordshire

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Panshanger Park

Western approach path opened at Panshanger Park

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Luis Ferreira

County line drug dealer jailed after Court of Appeal ruling

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Michael Grigg

Jailed police officer fired over sex with girl

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus