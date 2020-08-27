Splashlands closed this morning due to maintenance issue

Splashlands at Stanborough in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Kevin Lines Kevin Lines Photography

GLL cannot open Splashlands this morning due to a maintenance issue.

In a tweet from Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council they said: “They’re working hard to fix it and we’ll update everyone as soon as it’s back up and running again.

“We’re very sorry to any disappointed little ones!