Splashlands to close for winter after this weekend
PUBLISHED: 16:26 30 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:26 30 October 2020
Welwyn Garden City’s Splashlands, based at Stanborough Park, will close for the year after this weekend.
The wet play facility will close after this Sunday and stay shut until next Easter.
Although the dry adventure play will remain open throughout the winter.
The facility first opened on July 30 this year after several years of anticipation, more than 9,000 visitors visited the site within the first week and a half.
Splashlands is home to the splash pad which has 67 jets split into toddler and kid zones which shoot up to 1.5m in the air with pads that activate water sprays when they are jumped on.
It also has an outdoor gym and sports pitch which will be remaining open.
The history of Splashlands dates back to the 1930s, on June 24 1933 the first iteration of Splashlands, ‘The Lido of the Lea’ was opened.
The current Splashlands opened in Welwyn Garden City’s centenary year, 21 years after the previous version, which opened in 1987, closed in 1999.
