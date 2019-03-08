Advanced search

Splashlands project plan submitted to council after public feedback

PUBLISHED: 18:43 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:52 23 April 2019

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

Welwyn Hatfield Council has revealed plans for the new Splashlands at Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, including a pirate-themed adventure playground. Picture: supplied by Welwyn Hatfield Council

The long-awaited Splashlands project in Welwyn Garden City is a step closer with a planning application submitted following public feedback.

Public events last month gave residents the opportunity to refine the final design for the new adventure and splash play area at Stanborough Park north.

Changing facilities, ball hoops, musical equipment and lots of shade are now being incorporated into the scheme.

Welwyn Hatfield Council corporate director Ka Ng said: “We had some really positive feedback at the recent consultation events.

“We're pleased we could add to the planning application and ensure that, as far as possible, it meets the needs of our residents.

“We are working with the cross party Splashlands project board to appoint a contractor for the works.

“Once the planning application is determined, work is expected to start in the autumn, and the new Splashlands will open in summer 2020.”

While the application is being consulted on, refurbishment works to the existing toilet block at the north lake have been progressing.

Temporary toilet facilities are available during this period of works, which should be completed in time for the summer holidays.

Toilet facilities on the south lake remain open.

The other facilities at the park, including the high ropes and the playground, are also open as usual.

Visit http://planning.welhat.gov.uk/Planning/Display/6/2019/0857/MAJ to view the planning application and have your say.

