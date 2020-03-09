Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City's Splashlands water jets installed

PUBLISHED: 06:58 10 March 2020

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Splashlands is set to open this summer. Picture: WHBC

Archant

Splashlands, a wet and dry adventure and play facility being built in Stanborough Park, Welwyn Garden City, is set to open this summer.

Construction of Splashlands is currently under way. Picture: Matt PowellConstruction of Splashlands is currently under way. Picture: Matt Powell

Work is progressing well on the new facility which centres around a 600m² splashpad water play area, surrounded by a nautical themed adventure playground featuring a large pirate ship and a variety of play equipment for children of all ages.

Since works commenced in November, the footprint of the splashpad and play area has now been created and the filter system, water tanks and pipework for the water jets have all been installed.

Over the coming months, the new café kiosk, changing room unit and the pirate ship will be delivered to the site. Work will also progress on landscaping areas of the park, followed by the installation of the rest of the play equipment and the splashpad/playground surfacing.

Welwyn Hatfield borough councillor Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications, said: "It may look like a bit of a mud pit at the moment but behind the scenes it's exciting to see it all coming together and starting to take shape. This is a fantastic leisure landmark for our local community and we know how much residents are looking forward to the opening."

"In addition to the play area, there will also be an outdoor gym providing teenagers and adults with a range of new health and fitness activity options."

Entrance to the park will remain free.

