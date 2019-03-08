Splashlands receives planning go-ahead

The planning application for the new Splashlands leisure facility was approved on Thursday night.

The winning design which will be the new logo for Splashlands The winning design which will be the new logo for Splashlands

Set to open at Stanborough Park in summer 2020, Splashlands will be a brand new wet and dry adventure play facility, centered around a 600m² splash pad.

Development Management Committee members voted unanimously in favour of supporting officers' recommendations to grant permission for the new development at Stanborough Park.

Over 500 votes were cast in a competition last month to choose a logo for the new site, with Option C (pictured) edging ahead of Option A by only nine votes. The logo will be used across the site, on signage, and in all future marketing and advertising.

The council also completed the toilet block and kiosk refurbishment on site last month. The facilities have been fully redecorated both inside and out, in preparation for the main works which will extend the building to provide a new kiosk and changing room.

Cllr Terry Mitchinson, executive member for leisure, culture and communications at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said: "We're thrilled that members of the committee voted to approve the application - their decision will deliver a fantastic new facility for local people.

"We now look forward to construction work beginning at the end of the summer season, and to Splashlands opening to be enjoyed by all in 2020.

"I'd also like to thank everyone that voted for a logo - it was really good to see some lively discussion taking place around the options and for the competition to be so close in the end!"