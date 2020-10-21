Former ‘man about Potters Bar’ town Spencer Davis dies age 81

Spencer Davis, who founded the influential beat band The Spencer Davis Group, who has died at the age of 81 Picture: PA/Paradise Artists

In 1966, Spencer Davis was described by NME as the “man about Potters Bar” with a blue Mini Cooper S.

The Welsh-born founder of the influential beat band The Spencer Davis Group, has died at the age of 81 and lived for a time in Potters Bar in the 1960s.

He formed The Spencer Davis Group in 1963 in Birmingham with Steve Winwood on keyboards and guitar, his brother Muff Winwood on bass, and Pete York on drums.

While speaking to NME and racing to Borough Way, Spencer reflected on the rise of ‘Somebody Help Me’ through the charts and his second number one, after Keep on Running, and being an expectant father to his second child.

But before being let out of the car, Keith Altham was shown every feature of the Mini Cooper by Spence, including the new slim-line Stereogram (a car radio).

Back in the house, “He then sat down Budha-like between the two speakers and listened devotedly to the reproduction on a new r-and-b album” before they ate chips and eggs.

And after listening to a new LP the rock journalist was raced down to Cockfosters train station.

He also played a gig at The Farx at Elm Court in Potters Bar on March 7, 1970 before the venue closed following pressure from local residents.

Colin Davis also told the Potters Bar & District Historical Society that he was the one to sell his house in November 1965 to Spencer.

He said: “As Christmas 1965 approached we were anxious to get all the documents signed and cleared before the offices of our solicitor closed for the festive season, as we had planned to move onThursday 6th January 1966.

“However, Spencer Davis was nowhere to be found for his signature, as he had gone into hiding without trace, hounded by the BBC and music press journalists. But eventually all documentation was cleared early January for our planned move.”

The group also landed a regular gig at the famous Marquee Club on Oxford Street in London, and by topped the UK singles chart twice and had seven top 40 singles, according to the Official Charts Company.

The original line-up were together for six years, with subsequent reunions featuring a variety of new players.

The track Gimme Some Lovin’ famously featured on the soundtracks of films The Blues Brothers and Notting Hill.

Music by The Spencer Davis Group is also included in the recent Helen Reddy biopic I Am Woman.

His agent Bob Birk told the PA news agency: “I have represented him as his agent for over 30 years.

“He was a very good friend. He was a highly ethical, very talented, good hearted, extremely intelligent, generous man.

“He leaves behind his long-time domestic partner June and three adult children.

“He will be missed.”