Customers return to pay-what-you-can Hatfield café
PUBLISHED: 11:44 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 11:44 22 September 2020
The Hatfield-based Sparks Community Café where customers pay what they can is hopeful for its future since reopening.
Joe Heeney, chief executive of drugs and alcohol charity Resolve, which runs the café, told the WHT: “It now seems that people are seeing we are open, seeing the measures in place and of course seeing the great cakes and the menus and starting to come back.
“We are beginning to feel a little optimistic about the possibility that the café could succeed with the support of Ocado donations and some funding we received from the National Lottery COVID sustainability Fund to support the café over the next six months.
“We are really working hard on gaining people’s confidence that we have put the right safety measures in place and they can come and be safe in our café as well as be sure that our food is safe to take away, especially our ‘cakeaway’ menu.”
