Shop Local: Hatfield community café where you ‘pay what you can’ is now doing takeaway

PUBLISHED: 15:32 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:32 16 November 2020

Sparks Community Café has a great selection of cakes. Picture: Resolve

Sparks Community Café where you ‘pay what you can’ is doing takeaway while supporting the homeless in Hatfield and beyond.

A vegan breakfast from Beautiful Day Café. Picture: Instagram/Beautiful Day Café.A vegan breakfast from Beautiful Day Café. Picture: Instagram/Beautiful Day Café.

Owners Resolve, a drugs and alcohol charity, has told customers that even if you pick up your cakes, coffee and lunch to take straight home, Sparks is still allowing customers to pay what they are able.

Located underneath Queensway House, near Asda, the café also raises money for Resolve to allow them to do their outreach work during lockdown. It’s open from 9.30 to 4pm.

The new Sparks Community Cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.The new Sparks Community Cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Another Hatfield café, the Beautiful Day Café, is also offering vegan takeaway and delivery with Uber Eats.

They also allow the environmentally-conscious to refill their laundry liquids and cleaners, shower gels, hair products and hand sanitiser while picking up a BBQ jackfruit burrito, vegan mushroom roll or Matcha latte.

Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.Sparks community cafe. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Bebo Café and Simmons Bakers are also open for takeaways and deliveries.

