Advanced search

Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

PUBLISHED: 12:06 10 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:07 10 June 2020

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo

Archant

A charity providing support to young people with autism and ADHD in Hertfordshire has seen its donations fall by 95 per cent.

However in spite of the setbacks, Herts autism charity SPACE is still providing information, advice, training and support to families on the spectrum or with other neurological conditions.

Karen Spencer, the co-founder of SPACE, said: “One negative is that our fundraising opportunities are practically non–existent and are down by 95 per cent however, SPACE will continue to be there for families, throughout this challenging time.

“We will strive to continue to provide a varied and accessible programme of support until such times as we can resume our normal business.”

The charity also releases regular online cooking at home tutorials, bedtime stories, Minecraft tutor sessions and art and sports classes.

“In addition to this we are running regular quiz nights, covering a range of topics we have found popular amongst our families,” Karen added.

“We are also continuing to offer parent/carer and professional training through online platforms. One positive is that everyone can now access the training as we can now offer these sessions at all times instead of just during the day.”

If you need support please follow SPACE Hertfordshire on facebook or email spaceherts@gmail.com.

You can also donate at localgiving.org/charity/space-support-group.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Most Read

Silent Black Lives Matter protester here to listen in Welwyn Garden City

Kelly Griffiths protesting by the Welwyn Garden City fountain today. Picture: Twitter

McDonald’s drive-thru queues are ‘accident waiting to happen’

Queues toward Potters Bar's McDonald's. Picture: Paul Smith

More images released after man seen ‘touching himself’ in Hatfield

Police have released these images after an incident in South Hatfield. Picture: Herts Police

Social distancing will be enforced at Hatfield’s Galleria

The Galleria. Picture: Google street view.

Welwyn Garden City road shut after crash

A road in Welwyn Garden City is shut after a road traffic collision. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo

Crash at bridge between Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City causing train delays

Welwyn Garden City train station. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin.

Whipsnade Zoo hoping to reopen next week if government relaxes lockdown

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo is facing a funding crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses in Welwyn Garden City are getting ready to welcome customers back

The Welwyn Garden City BID has been helping businesses be prepared for reopening after ockdown. Picture: WGC BID

Man, 23, charged following sexual assault in Hatfield

A Hatfield man has been charged with sexual assault. Picture: DANNY LOO
Drive 24