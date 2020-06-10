Donations for Herts autism charity ‘practically non-existent’

SPACE's Karen Spencer. Picture: Danny Loo Archant

A charity providing support to young people with autism and ADHD in Hertfordshire has seen its donations fall by 95 per cent.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

However in spite of the setbacks, Herts autism charity SPACE is still providing information, advice, training and support to families on the spectrum or with other neurological conditions.

Karen Spencer, the co-founder of SPACE, said: “One negative is that our fundraising opportunities are practically non–existent and are down by 95 per cent however, SPACE will continue to be there for families, throughout this challenging time.

“We will strive to continue to provide a varied and accessible programme of support until such times as we can resume our normal business.”

The charity also releases regular online cooking at home tutorials, bedtime stories, Minecraft tutor sessions and art and sports classes.

“In addition to this we are running regular quiz nights, covering a range of topics we have found popular amongst our families,” Karen added.

“We are also continuing to offer parent/carer and professional training through online platforms. One positive is that everyone can now access the training as we can now offer these sessions at all times instead of just during the day.”

If you need support please follow SPACE Hertfordshire on facebook or email spaceherts@gmail.com.

You can also donate at localgiving.org/charity/space-support-group.