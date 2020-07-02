Advanced search

Thieves left empty handed after aggravated burglary in Potters Bar

PUBLISHED: 11:31 02 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:31 02 July 2020

Police are appealing in Potters Bar. Picture: Archant

A Potters Bar home had an aggravated burglary at the end of June – and police are now appealing for information.

The incident took place on Saturday, June 27 at around 9.50pm at a residential property on Southgate Road.

Entrance was gained by forcing a rear garden gate and using an unknown implement, forced the lower UPVC panel of the back door.

They were disturbed by the occupants and left the address empty handed.

Detective constable Yaser Khan, who is investigating, said: “Did you see anything suspicious on Southgate Road at around 10pm on Saturday night? Do you have CCTV in the area which may have captured something unusual?

“If so I’d like to hear from you. I can be contacted directly via email at yaser.khan@herts.pnn.police.uk”

You can report information online at herts.police.uk/report, speak to an operator in its Force Communications Room via the online web chat at herts.police.uk/contact or call the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 41/50326/20.

If a crime is in progress or someone’s life is in danger, call 999 immediately.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

