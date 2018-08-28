Two arrests following police chase

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car. Picture: Nina Morgan Archant

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of stealing a car after an ANPR camera alert was triggered.

Met police responded to an ANPR camera alert at 2.30am yesterday.

The camera was activated at South Mimms service station and was in relation to a suspected stolen vehicle (a Skoda Octavia).

Two suspects were identified and the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Dog Unit was deployed to help search for the one of the suspects who made off.

BCH Dog Unit posted on their Facebook page: “Yesterday, on his first ever night shift, police dog Sonny attended South Mimms Services to support local officers who located a stolen motor vehicle and one male ran off.

“Sonny tracked across fields, fences and water locating a suspect.

“A large quantity of drugs was also found.”

Following the incident, two people were arrested:

•A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

•A 20-year-old from London has been arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and possession of drugs with intent to supply.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.