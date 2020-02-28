South Mimms reptile group fundraises for hedgehog charity

South Mimms' Junior Reptile and Amphibian Club raised more than £150 for The Hedgehog Lady - London Colney Hedgehog Rescue.

The club, which was founded four years ago by a then 12-year-old Travis Willey, raised £161.26 on February 8 by selling cakes and fun hedgehog gifts.

They choose a different charity each month, and raises funds for their cause. The charity is run a team of volunteers who have dedicated their time to care for sick and injured hedgehogs.

The money raised will be used to provide much needed bedding, food, medicine and equipment to enable essential care to be carried out.

The Junior Reptile and Amphibian Club is run by a friendly team of volunteers and club meetings take place each month at South Mimms village hall.

The club prides itself on offering children of all ages a fun, free and educational time, giving all visitors a unique opportunity to meet various reptiles including snakes, lizards, frogs, bugs, even dragons!

To find more out about the club visit their Facebook page.