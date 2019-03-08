Young reptile fan raises £300 in memory of grandfather at South Mimms reptile club

Eleven-year-old Lily raised £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support with a cake sale at South Mimms Reptile Club. Picture: Lisa Willey Archant

An 11-year-old girl raised £300 for Macmillan Cancer Support by selling cakes at a South Mimms reptile club.

The reptile club welcomes children of all ages and was set up by Travis Willey, then aged 12, in November 2016. It now has more than 530 members who meet up once a month in South Mimms Village Hall.

Club member Lily Proud held a cake sale at the club during their most recent meeting on Saturday, October 5, and raised £300 for the charity.

Travis' mum Lisa said: "Lily has been a very important part of the club since its launch, and along with other 'reptile roadies' is dedicated to sharing her amazing knowledge and love for life with all who meet her.

"Lily created a wonderful display of delicious cakes and sponges which were very readily and gratefully received by all visitors on Saturday. The reptile club team are very proud of her amazing efforts and applaud her and her helpers in this amazing achievement."