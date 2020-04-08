South Mimms parish councillor resigns

A parish councillor in South Mimms has resigned, which could trigger a by-election.

A vacancy has arisen at South Mimms Parish Council after Paul Binstead stepped down as a parish councillor last week.

Chairman councillor Yvonne Harverson accepted his resignation and thanked him for his service to the parish over the previous years.

To trigger a by-election, a written request from ten electors in the parish must be received by Hertsmere Borough Council by Thursday, April 30.

If no request is received then the vacancy will be filled by co-option.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, all non-essential public meetings have been postponed by the parish council.

The full election notice is available to view on the borough council’s website here: hertsmere.gov.uk/electionnotices.

Details of all four South Mimms parish councillors and how to contact them are available at southmimms-pc.org.uk.