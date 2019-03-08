Mystery land development in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere Borough Council after complaints

The mystery development on St Albans Road, South Mymms. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A mystery land development at South Mimms may become housing - but work has progressed without required permissions, Hertsmere Borough Council says.

The council has investigated the site on St Albans Road, north of the A1, on three occasions in response to reports it received about the work being done there and the alleged planned use for the land.

The landowner has since worked with both the Hertsmere and Hertfordshire County councils after it was found the erection of metal fencing along the front of the site and the inert rubbles being spread on the land had not been approved by the respective authorities.

Other allegations made in reports to the council regarding the site were not proven.

A spokesperson for Hertsmere Council said: “A letter has been sent to the owner requiring the removal of the fence or to seek to regularise it.

“The owner has indicated an intention to apply for permission to retain the fence as built.”

The owner has until March 28 to submit the application.

The spokesperson said: “Our planning enforcement team will continue to monitor the site to ensure that any development carried out complies with the relevant planning regulations.”

Hertsmere Council received a complaint in October last year alleging unauthorised works to trees and the clearing of vegetation on land thought to be within a conservation area.

An investigation proved it was not within a conservation area, the trees are not under a Tree Preservation Order and planning regulations had not been breached.

It was later reported to the council that hardstanding was being installed on the land, allegedly to facilitate its use as a traveller site.

A site visit revealed rubbles were being brought onto the site and the owner, who was there at the time, indicated he intended to apply for planning permission to construct residential buildings on the land.

He was advised to seek clearance from the county council in relation to the importation of the rubbles and its compliance with the relevant regulations.

Another complaint was received by the borough council last month about the fencing and a subsequent site visit found it required planning permission.