Boss cat Elmo scratches and hisses on Channel 4’s Supervet

A cat from South Mimms was described on Channel 4's The Supervet on Thursday as someone who views himself as the boss.

Hannah and Jess brought in Elmo, six, into Fitzpatrick Referrals after they found he could not be treated locally when he was hit by a car.

However, Supervet, Noel Fitzpatrick, was confident that he could deal with the multiple back leg fracture and he would not have to amputate.

Dr Fitzpatrick said, on the show, that "the bone has exploded in many different fragments.

"So that makes it difficult to repair."

He also discovered, during his examination, that Jess and Hannah had not castrated him.

Jess said she normally would have by now but due to homelessness she just did not have the opportunity so the Supervet offered to perform both operations at once.

Elmo has "been through the toughest of times [and] without him I don't know what I'd do to be honest," she said.

All went well in the end, despite Elmo chewing his bandages, and Dr Fitzpatrick said his tibia is now "healing beautifully".

The Supervet did try to befriend Elmo after his surgery but said the feisty cat was "having none of it" and told his owners that he had been extraordinarily grumpy.

Even without a back leg fracture, Hannah said that he can be the grumpiest of there their cats but Jess quickly reminded her that he's also "very cute".

Elmo also scratched and hissed at the veterinary nurses a lot while on the show.

Jess said she felt awful that Elmo was probably "the worst patient" they had ever had.

Padraig, senior clinician at Fitzpatrick Referrals, said cats can be quite foul to deal with and will let you know when they don't like something.

But says he understands it as he doesn't want to be prodded and poked and have a thermometer up his bum either.

