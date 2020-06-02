Our ‘feelings of loss and loneliness’ summed up by Isabel Hospice worker from Hatfield

Sophie wrote a tribute to Isobel Hospice and all nurses. Picture: Isabel Hospice. Archant

An Isabel Hospice worker from Hatfield has written a moving tribute to all nurses and key workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

When Sophie Andrews, a member of the hospice eBay team, went into lockdown she turned to her song writing by creating ‘Everything Will Be OK’.

The 21-year-old sings hauntingly about how she felt during those first few weeks, about how much she is missing her loved ones and friends and how you should never take them for granted.

Sophie said: “The song is about my feelings of loss and loneliness but also a tribute and a thank you to everyone who is working so hard during these awful times. Working for the Hospice I wanted to write this also for all the nurses – they are working so hard at the moment and try and spread a bit of hope that we will come out of this.”

Helen Glenister, Isabel Hospice CEO, said: “I’d like to pay tribute to all the Hospice staff for the amazing work they are doing at very difficult times for us all. Sophie’s words capture what so many of us are feeling at the moment.”

Please also donate to Welwyn Garden City’s hospice here isabelhospice.org.uk/support-us/donate.