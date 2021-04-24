Son wishes happy 50th wedding anniversary to 'chalk and cheese' parents

Published: 8:00 AM April 24, 2021

A son who can't visit his parents due to having COVID-19 has wished them a happy golden wedding anniversary - Credit: Steve Humphreys

A son who can't visit his parents due to having coronavirus has wished a happy wedding anniversary to his parents who have been married for 50 years.

Tom and Barbara Humphreys, 72 and 70, are enjoying their golden wedding anniversary today having got married in Our Lady's Church on April 24 in 1971.

Steve Humphreys is unfortunately unable able to visit his parents or take them out for the day, so he decided to publicly celebrate their anniversary and share their story.

He told this paper: "They met on a train back from London to Welwyn Garden City and my dad offered to walk Mum home, which was The Wade, and my dad lived in Mill Green Road with his family.

Tom and Barbara are celebrating their golden wedding anniversary on April 24 - Credit: Steve Humphreys

"My dad was a Welder at the time and Mum worked in a factory opposite B&Q. After getting married they had my brother who now lives in Australia with his wife Emma and their kids Aidan and Evan. Nine years later they had me.

You may also want to watch:

"Mum worked at Sainsburys for years and retired when they started to rebuild it. Dad worked as an non destructive testing engineer at Meggitt Aerospace and then Astrium (Airbus) until he retired eight years ago.

A son who can't visit his parents due to having COVID-19 has wished them a happy golden wedding anniversary - Credit: Steve Humphreys

"I can't believe it had been that long to be honest. I think it’s a fantastic achievement considering now people get divorced in their later years. It just shows that love does still exist, even though they are like chalk and cheese."