Somerset Council buys building in Welwyn Garden City for £9.7m

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council. Picture: Google Streetview Archant

Alchemy Offices in Welwyn Garden City have been bought by South Somerset District Council (SSDC) for £9,730,000.

The council announced it had acquired the office location as part of their commercial strategy on January 6.

The building, which is only half a mile from the railway station, offers 38,880 square feet of office space.

SSDC's portfolio holder for commercial strategy, John Clark, said; "This is an important investment for the council, with a high quality building and tenants in an area where we can expect to see rental growth.

"The substantial income from this property will go a long way to securing local public services."

Alchemy offices is the most recent purchase from the SSDC, who has already spent £68 million on speculative property investments.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council have been contacted for a comment.