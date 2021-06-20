Thanks Dad! WHT readers send 2,500 Father's Day messages

Published: 9:00 AM June 20, 2021

We were blown away by the hundreds of Father's Day messages WHT readers sent this week.

More than 2,500 children from schools across the borough submitted their words of thanks, love and appreciation to dads across Welwyn Garden City, Hatfield and Potters Bar.

You can see them all in this week's newspaper, but here are a sample we've picked out to mark the big day.

Dahiya, Rajesh - Happy Father's Day! I love Daddy! You are so hard - working, funny and kind and you do so much for us! You are the best! Lots of Love from Moki x

Cole, Shawn - Dear Dad, I hope you have a nice day and get what you wanted. Love from Maisie

You may also want to watch:

Rocco – I love daddy because he does wrestling, and he plays sausage roll!

Lily – I love daddy because he makes me laugh. He pulls funny faces and tickles.

Jack – I love daddy because we went to the farm together and saw horse poo! He jumps with me really high on the trampoline.

Dear Daddy, Hope you have a lovely father’s day and thanks for teaching me some games like chess and Othello. Love Luke. X

Dear Father, Happy Father’s Day and I really appreciate how you take care of me every day with your love and efficiency. From Andrea

Dad – Your loving spirit stands out from any other. I am looking forward to going swimming again. Thanks for being my dad. Love Alice . x

To Daddy! Thank you for everything you have done for me, for all the times you have helped me with work, or even just putting up with me. For all these reasons, I love you so very much! Most of all I love you because you are the best Daddy ever! Love from Flora!

You can see more of these messages in this week's WHT - still on sale.