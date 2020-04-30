Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 17:21 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:22 30 April 2020

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

Archant

John Lewis’ boss has admitted that not all of its shops are likely to reopen after lockdown.

Sources close to the department store chain have said it is “highly unlikely” that all 50 John Lewis sites will reopen when lockdown is lifted.

You may also want to watch:

This announcement could impact the High Street in Welwyn Garden City, which saw department store Debenhams close last year.

The retailer reported a 17 per cent fall in year-on-year sales in March, despite an increase in online orders following the lockdown.

Dame Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership (JLP), has said that the company is facing the most challenging period in its history.

JLP said in a statement: “It is too early to make a decision but, as always, any decision that is made is done with securing the long-term financial sustainability of the partnership and is always communicated to our partners first.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Welwyn Hatfield Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Most Read

‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO

Recycling centres in Herts set to plan organised reopening

Stevenage Household Waste Recycling Centre. Picture: DANNY LOO

Welwyn residents fall victim to delivery scam

Herts police are warning residents to stay vigilant after Welwyn and Sawbridgeworth residents fell victim to a delivery scam. Picture: Archant

New Hatfield housing blocks will have 71 new homes

A CGI version of One Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC.

Are Herts COVID-19 patients being discharged by the NHS to die in care homes?

The Liberal Democrat Hertfordshire county councillor Paul Zukowskyj. Picture:Paul Zukowskyj.

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google.

Police helicopter called out in Hatfield after men sighted with air rifles

A police helicopter. Picture: Herts Police.

Five-year-old granddaughter of Arsenal legend raises thousands for hospice with mile-a-day cycling

Five-year-old Betty cycles wearing a different football shirt every day. Picture: Faye Allinson

Hertfordshire social care company spends over £120,000 of own money on PPE at ‘grossly inflated prices’

It has emerged that Herts care providers are spending thousands of pounds of their own money on PPE supplies. Picture: Flickr/Creative Commons

Yarnbombers’ tribute to Captain Tom Moore on his 100th birthday

Hertford Yarnbombers' crocheted Captain Tom Moore. Picture: Secret Society of Hertford Crafters
Drive 24