Welwyn Garden City’s John Lewis may not reopen after lockdown

The John Lewis store in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google. Archant

John Lewis’ boss has admitted that not all of its shops are likely to reopen after lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sources close to the department store chain have said it is “highly unlikely” that all 50 John Lewis sites will reopen when lockdown is lifted.

You may also want to watch:

This announcement could impact the High Street in Welwyn Garden City, which saw department store Debenhams close last year.

The retailer reported a 17 per cent fall in year-on-year sales in March, despite an increase in online orders following the lockdown.

Dame Sharon White, chairman of the John Lewis Partnership (JLP), has said that the company is facing the most challenging period in its history.

JLP said in a statement: “It is too early to make a decision but, as always, any decision that is made is done with securing the long-term financial sustainability of the partnership and is always communicated to our partners first.”