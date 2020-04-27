‘Disappointing’ number of people ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park

Police have expressed their disappointment in the number of people thought to be ignoring social distancing at Stanborough Park over the weekend. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2019 Archant

A “disappointing” number of people were seen out and about at Stanborough Lakes over the weekend, according to officers in Welwyn Hatfield.

As concerns grow in central government that people are becoming tired of the current lockdown conditions, police, MPs and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have been reminding us that it is still important observe the new rules.

Welwyn Hatfield police took to Facebook on Sunday to discourage those thinking of flouting the rules.

They said: “A disappointing number of people were in Stanborough Park this afternoon ignoring the restrictions in place.

“Fishing. Sunbathing. Picnics. Boating on the lake.

“These are all that have been witnessed and moved on by officers at the park this afternoon.

“The rules apply to every single person. We must adhere to the government guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson returned to work at Number 10 after being taken ill with the coronavirus.

He said: “This is the moment of opportunity, this is the moment where we can press home our advantage.

“This is also the moment for maximum risk, because I know now that there will be many people looking at our apparent success and beginning to wonder whether now is the time to go easy on those social distancing measures.

“I refuse to throw away all the effort and sacrifice of the British people and to risk a second major outbreak and huge loss of life and the overwhelming of the NHS.

“I ask you to contain your impatience because I believe we are coming now to the end of the first phase of this conflict and in spite of all the sufferring, we have so nearly succeeded.”