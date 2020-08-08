Advanced search

Smoke fills air near Welwyn Garden City as Tewin field fire dies down

PUBLISHED: 10:11 08 August 2020

Hay fire on field near Tewin and Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Richard Ravera

Smoke from a fire in a field near Tewin last night has filled the air in Welwyn Garden City and surrounding areas.

According to a Herts Fire tweet, sent at 12.15am, “There are some hay bales alight in Tewin Water Park, which is causing some smoke in the area.

“We are aware and have been in attendance this afternoon & and evening. We are continuing to monitor the situation.”

A local resident, who took pictures of the fire, Richard Ravera explained; “Sadly the whole area had to weight up closing the windows on the hottest day of the year or leave them open and put up with the smell.”

Herts Fire has been contacted for more information.

