Car fire between St Albans and Hatfield closes road

Emergency services are at the scene on Smallford Lane. Cambs Fire & Rescue Service

A road has been closed between St Albans and Hatfield due to a car fire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

INCIDENT: ROAD CLOSURE: #StAlbans #Smallford, Smallford Ln, road closed in both directions due to car fire. Emergency services on scene. No ETA as yet. pic.twitter.com/2XCRXon9HJ — HCC Highways (@Herts_Highways) April 2, 2020

Smallford Lane is shut in both directions and drivers are advised to use other routes.

Emergency services are at the scene now.