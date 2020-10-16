Christmas wreath-making nights announced for farm shop between St Albans and Hatfield

A series of Christmassy wreath-making nights has been announced for a farm shop between St Albans and Hatfield.

Smallford Farm Shop will hold the festive event on November 10 and December 6, along with six late night openings with their food suppliers.

They also hope that a potential two-week circuit breaker would cause limited disruption to their business.

They said: “As a farm shop we would be able to remain open and we would welcome our local community to shop with us. We are fortunate to have a large car park and there is plenty of space inside to allow for social distancing. A ‘call and collect service’ for anyone who wasn’t able to come into store would be available, and we would support our customers as best we could.”

“The months/years to come are uncertain but it is a time to think constructively and with optimism, to identify new opportunities and define new ways of working.”

For more go to smallfordfarmshop.com.




















































