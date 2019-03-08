Advanced search

Welwyn Garden City resident to host 'smallest festival in the UK' for charity

PUBLISHED: 17:44 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:44 13 May 2019

Georgia and her father Stephen collecting money for Teens Unite. Picture: supplied

Welwyn Garden City resident Georgia Ormrod is hoping to raise funds for charity by holding what is being dubbed "the smallest festival in the UK".

With just one act on the bill, parking space for one car and one food stall, the event will take place in her garden later this month.

Georgia hopes to raise £1,500 for Teens Unite - a Herts-based charity that supported her after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2009.

Georgia said: "Cancer has had a life changing impact on me, but when I am with Teens Unite I feel more positive and accepted as everyone is so friendly and understanding - so I hope the event raises as much money as possible."

The idea for the festival on May 26 came after Georgia and her family initially started planning a fundraising barbecue, but it eventually grew into a tiny festival.

The family has even recieved advice from Emily Eavis, the organiser of the Glastonbury festival, who gave them the key ingredients required to make it a success: "Music, a well stocked bar, some colourful decorations and a crowd who know how to have a great time."

Stephen Ormrod, Georgia's father, said: "It is great advice that we are following to ensure it's a special day.

"With around 60 people attending we are already at capacity!"

Georgia's treatment for cancer left her in a coma and, after waking from it, she had to learn to walk and talk again.

Teens Unite helped Georgia deal with her loneliness and isolation through workshops, activities and residential stays with other young people who shared similar experiences.

Following cancer treatment, 80 per cent of young people suffer anxiety and depression, 83 per cent experience loneliness and 95 per cent see a negative impact on their physical ability.

The festival itself is a warm up act for the main event - the St Albans Half Marathon - which Georgia will be attempting with her dad in June.

Georgia will attempt to complete most of the 13.1-mile race in her wheelchair, but is determined to walk part of the course too.

To donate to Georgia's cause visit justgiving.com/fundraising/georgiaormrod, and to find out more about the support available for young people with cancer see teensunite.org.

