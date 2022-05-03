Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy

Fancy a career in TV and film? Hertfordshire's newest TV and film studios is searching for young talent to join its Content Academy.

Sky Studios Elstree has announced a dozen new roles aimed at launching young people into a career in film and TV.

The new studios in Hertsmere is on the lookout for local candidates to fill 12 fully paid, year-long placements as part of Sky’s Content Academy.

Applications close on May 15 and Sky bosses want to hear from school leavers or recent graduates in the local area.

Caroline Cooper, COO of Sky Studios, said: “Elstree and Borehamwood is synonymous with producing world-class film and TV and, as long-term partners in the local area, we are excited to create these new opportunities for young people who want to get in to the industry.

"These roles allow us to break down barriers to entry, by enabling applicants without previous film or TV experience to secure a paid, full-time role at the heart of the UK’s newest studio.

"These 12 new roles, on top of the jobs already created locally at the studio, are just the first intake of placements and we’re excited to announce more as we ready for opening later this year.”

This opportunity follows Sky’s year-long partnership with Elstree Screen Arts Academy, coaching students in a documentary project celebrating Elstree and Borehamwood’s rich film and TV heritage.

This summer, ESA students will receive first-hand production experience as part of a six-week summer internship on a variety of Sky Studios productions.

When it opens later this year, Sky Studios Elstree will house 13 sound stages and enable £3billion of production investment over the first five years of operation.





What are the new roles at Sky Studios Elstree?

Sky Studios Elstree is looking for eight school leavers and four recent graduates to work at their new site.

For school leavers, the roles include four runners who will be at the heart of the operations of Sky Studios Elstree, working with the client services and operations teams to provide support to some of the biggest productions filming in the UK.

There’s also one rigging and three lighting roles to be filled. This team will play a critical role in providing set lighting and equipment to clients filming at the new studios.

The graduate roles include senior runner, and client services and operations trainee positions.

These candidates will be responsible for everything from coordinating the runner team, attending production meetings to overall studio operation support.

The positions are designed to give people starting out in their career a broad understanding of what goes into productions and the vast range of opportunities available, as well as allowing them to build up their on-set experience and production network.

These new roles come after Sky Studios Elstree announced a local recruitment drive late last year for a range of operational roles and for facilities support across the site, including security, cleaners and maintenance.

If you are a school leaver or recent graduate and you live in the local area, you can apply for a Content Academy role at https://careers.sky.com/earlycareers/content-academy/