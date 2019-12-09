Advanced search

Learn how to do an ollie at new Welwyn Garden City skate jam

PUBLISHED: 09:00 10 December 2019

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.

Archant

Welwyn Garden City has new sessions for skateboarding in the new year - following the summer skate jam success.

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's sports partnership officer, Milan Johnston, said: "Our Skate Jam sessions in the summer proved to be extremely popular with residents so we're very excited to be able to offer these courses with ABC Skateboarding, especially as the sport will make its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be an excellent opportunity to learn some boarding skills as well as impress your friends with all the lingo and who knows, maybe we'll discover a future Olympic champion!"

The first six-week course for beginners aged 5+ starts at 4.30pm on Thursday, January 9 at Campus West and costs £54. Skateboards, pads and helmets will be provided for use during the sessions.

Further courses for beginners and improvers will follow throughout the year.

For more information or to book, visi: abcskateboarding.co.uk or email sport@welhat.gov.uk.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

Most Read

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard

Hatfield Town Centre car park closed on weekday evenings

Link Drive car park, Hatfield. Picture: Google Street View.

Did you see two men arguing in a car in Hatfield?

Crime

Hertfordshire County Council temporarily loses £9.1 million after bank account mis-type by council worker

The county council losts £9.1 million by accident. Picture: Sarah Allison.

BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Learn how to do an ollie at new Welwyn Garden City skate jam

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.

Hatfield Asda café is transformed into McDonald’s

The new McDonald'’s at Asda in Hatfield. Picture: McDonald’s.

Delays and cancellations on trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate

Trains between Welwyn Garden City and Moorgate are delayed due to an 'operational incident'. Picture: Great Northern

BBC Newsnight drinks with Welwyn locals ahead of General Election

The panel on the Newsnight episode filmed in Old Welwyn: Tom Brake, Katie Razzall, Matt Adams and Katy Balls. Picture: Screenshot

Man injured after being hit by train between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage

Trains are delayed after a man was injured on the tracks at Knebworth. Picture: Harry Hubbard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists