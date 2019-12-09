Learn how to do an ollie at new Welwyn Garden City skate jam

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC. Archant

Welwyn Garden City has new sessions for skateboarding in the new year - following the summer skate jam success.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC. Skateboarding sessions will take place in January at Welwyn Garden City's Roller City. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council's sports partnership officer, Milan Johnston, said: "Our Skate Jam sessions in the summer proved to be extremely popular with residents so we're very excited to be able to offer these courses with ABC Skateboarding, especially as the sport will make its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be an excellent opportunity to learn some boarding skills as well as impress your friends with all the lingo and who knows, maybe we'll discover a future Olympic champion!"

The first six-week course for beginners aged 5+ starts at 4.30pm on Thursday, January 9 at Campus West and costs £54. Skateboards, pads and helmets will be provided for use during the sessions.

Further courses for beginners and improvers will follow throughout the year.

For more information or to book, visi: abcskateboarding.co.uk or email sport@welhat.gov.uk.