Welwyn Garden City schoolgirl reaches finals of national modelling competition

Published: 3:51 PM August 27, 2021

Tolu Ayeni, from Welwyn Garden City, has reached the national finals of the Little Miss British Isles model competition. - Credit: Nic Price

A six-year-old from Welwyn Garden City nanny has reached the national finals of the Little Miss British Isles model competition

Peartree Primary pupil Tolu Ayeni has already received the title of Classic Miss Hertfordshire 2020/21 and will now be heading to the finals at Chester Racecourse on September 2.

Her proud mum Yemi said: "Tolu is very excited to be chosen as a finalist. Her hobbies include gymnastics, dance and karate which she is currently learning from her brother! Tolu is active, friendly, independent and likes to have fun!

Tolu will be up against finalists from across the British Isles, and will be taking part in a catwalk show in front of the judges and audience with the winner announced on the day.

"All the best Tolu, Hertfordshire is behind you!" Yemi added.