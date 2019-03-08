Six-year-old calls out littering in Welwyn Garden City

A six-year-old is calling out littering in Welwyn Garden City, saying it 'makes her sad'.

Ophelia Scarlett Smith, who is in Year 1 at St Mary's in Welwyn, said it makes her sad that people throw rubbish on the paths between her grandma's house in Blythway and her home in Knightsfield.

Her mum informed the paper that she was very upset a few weeks ago when a man "dropped his wrapper and didn't even pick it up", along one of the paths north of Welwyn Garden City.

"It makes where I live look so messy and untidy and that makes me so sad because I love my house and where I live," Ophelia said.

She told her mother, Lissy Clark: "Look at all this rubbish mummy, it is so bad for animals and unhealthy for us isn't it?"

But her mum told her she could not pick up the litter without a picker. Determined to get one, Ophelia hand delivered a letter to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council in early June, asking for a grabber so she can start cleaning up Welwyn Garden City.

Ophelia and her mum Lissy said they were delighted when they received a letter this Tuesday from WHBC's community and environment services manger thanking Ophelia for her letter and for caring about where she lives.

"It has made her so happy," Lissy said.

The council has also provided Ophelia with a litter picker and vest.

"We share Ophelia's frustration with those who drop litter, and it also makes us sad because it is dangerous for animals and the environment, and it makes our borough look untidy," a WHBC spokeswoman said.

"It was great to hear that Ophelia cares about the area where she lives, and we hope that everyone can take some inspiration from her and help to look after their environment and think before they drop litter.

"We can all do our bit to improve the places where we shop, socialise and work.

"We hope that Ophelia continues to be passionate about keeping our borough clean, and helps to encourage the next generation of residents to dispose of their rubbish responsibly."

Anyone, who would like a litter picker for their local area or information on WHBC's 'Adopt a Road scheme', can contact the council on 01707 357000 or at contact-whc@welhat.gov.uk.