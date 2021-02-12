News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Don't risk £1,000 MoT fine says garage manager

Matt Powell

Published: 3:00 PM February 12, 2021   
It is recommended that you get your car serviced regularly - either every 12,000 miles or every 12 months. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Following the announcement that the Government will not be re-introducing its six-month MoT test extension, many Welwyn Garden City car owners risk fines of up to £1,000.

Back in March 2020, the Government announced a six-month extension to MoT test certificates that expired before July 31 2020.

However, in the current lockdown, MoT tests and urgent repairs are considered an essential service, and road users are expected to have their certificate updated as they usually would.

Ali Ekram, general manager of Marshall Welwyn Garden City, said: “Any car over three years old must have an MoT test every year to be considered road-legal – even if you are not currently using your car.

“We’re all using transport less often, so it might be tempting to put an MoT test off, but you never know when you’ll need your car.”

For more, email: web.wvo@marshallweb.co.uk or call 01707862733.

