Iranian teenagers found in South Mimms lorry now with Herts care team

PUBLISHED: 16:41 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 03 January 2020

They were found at a service station on Bignells Corner, South Mimms, Potters Bar. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

Three teenagers found in a lorry in South Mimms before Christmas have been taken into Herts County Council care.

Police detained six males from Iran at a service station in Bignells Corner, Potters Bar, at 8.45pm on December 19 after they were discovered in a HGV coming from Dover.

Hertfordshire County Council then took two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old from the group into their care between December 19 and 20.

A HCC spokeswoman said: "The young people have been accommodated into local authority care as part of our statutory responsibilities for Looked After Children."

She added they would "be given the appropriate provision of local authority care to meet their needs".

Immigration Enforcement also took three men into custody that night as the Home Office said it was "suspected they had entered the UK illegally".

All six presented themselves to immigration as Iranian nationals and their cases will be dealt with according to the immigration rules.

Those who are convicted of entering the UK illegally, and are not deemed to have refugee or asylum status, could end up in prison or face removal according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

