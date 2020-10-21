Six charged with serious violence and related crimes in St Albans and London Colney

Six people have been charged with crimes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Harry Rutter/Archant Harry Rutter

A gang of young men face a catalogue of charges relating to violent offences in St Albans and London Colney.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two 18-year-old men and three teenage boys have been charged or reported over offences of conspiracy to commit GBH and conspiracy to rob between December 9, 2019 and September 30.

The action follows an ongoing investigation by detectives from the St Albans Local Crime Unit into a series of serious violent assaults and associated robberies during that time.

Mason Monahan, 18, of Broadwater Crescent in Welwyn Garden City and Kobi Nelson, 18, of De Parys Avenue in Bedford are due to appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on Friday, November 20.

A 16-year-old boy has been remanded in custody and will appear at St Albans Crown Court on November 16.

You may also want to watch:

Two other 17-year-old boys have also been summonsed to St Albans Magistrates Court on November 20.

Oliver Wallace-Greaves, 24, of Cottonmill Crescent in St Albans has been reported for assisting an offender and will appear at St Albans Magistrates Court on November 20.

Det Sgt Tom Evans from the unit said: “This has been a long and complex investigation. I’d like to reassure residents, especially those affected by these incidents, that we continue to take robust action against violent crimes.”

You can report information or intelligence here or by speaking to an operator in Force Communications Room via online web chat.

You can also call the non-emergency number 101.

Alternatively, you can stay anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their untraceable online form.