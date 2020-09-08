Advanced search

Dumping allegations in South Mimms investigated by Hertsmere after skips seen

PUBLISHED: 16:41 08 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:48 08 September 2020

A1 Skips Ltd near The Meadows, South Mimms. Picture: Supplied

After skip lorries were seen travelling up and down a country lane in South Mimms, Hertsmere Borough Council has launched an investigation.

The site at The Meadows, off Blanche Lane and Bridleway, has been used by the A1 Skips Ltd to park their trucks on the site since at least April – and there have been allegations made of waste-dumping on the part of the company.

The land, which is the home to the English Garden Company, is cited for horticultural use but is being used for the vehicles early in the morning.

A1 Skips Ltd says on its website that it provides services for getting rid of earth and soil, concrete and brick, recyclable material and trees and is a fully licensed waste management company based in St Albans.

And when the WHT got in touch to follow up on the allegations and investigation, we received a response from the firm representing the landowners, Black Shu Ltd.

Kevin McBride for Black Shu Ltd said: “We are in the middle of an investigation. We are 100 per cent co-operating with anyone involved. We vehemently deny we are in breach of any planning permission at all.”

The WHT also got in touch with Hertsmere Borough Council and the Environment Agency to see how far along their investigation is and what they have found on the site.

A Hertsmere Borough Council spokesperson said: “Our planning enforcement team are investigating allegations of the dumping of waste at the site of The English Garden Company’s operations in South Mimms.

“We’ve arranged a meeting with all stakeholders, including Hertfordshire County Council and the Environment Agency. We’re also awaiting the results of ground tests conducted at the site.

“We understand that residents are concerned. Working with the landowners, The English Garden Company and relevant statutory bodies, we hope to come to a resolution shortly. This may involve remediation work to make good any damage caused.”

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “We are grateful to residents of The Meadows in South Mimms who reported to us their concerns about lorries transporting waste to nearby private land.

“After visiting the site, our specialist officers do not believe any illegal activity around the transfer of waste has taken place.

“We would encourage anyone with suspicions about waste crime at any location to pass them to us through our incident hotline: 0800 807060.”

It is up to Hertsmere Borough Council to see if enforcement action is taken on the land.

