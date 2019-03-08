Welwyn Garden City charity choir calls for new members

Singing for Pleasure's latest concert was at Living Crafts in Hatfield House. Picture: Supplied. Archant

A Welwyn Garden City-based charity choir is calling for new members - particularly male voices.

Singing for Pleasure's latest concert was at Living Crafts in Hatfield House.

Singing For Pleasure, originally started in 1980, has seen its membership decline in recent years and is worried it might be left with too few singers to raise money for worthwhile Herts charities.

Charities, such as Hertfordshire Action on Disability, Herts Young Homeless, the Willow Foundation, Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse, Hertfordshire Action on Disability and Essex & Herts Air Ambulance, have benefited to the tune of over £200,000.

Singing For Pleasure is aimed at being a safe space, according to Royal School of Music, who started the choir as she "was annoyed at the blatant nepotism undertaken in other amateur groups in the area."

To sing for the group you do not need to do an audition or read music, just ring the membership secretary Judy Arnold on 01 707645275 to sing up.