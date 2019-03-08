Advanced search

Simon Pegg Amazon series shot at Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 12:10 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 27 September 2019

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

A new Amazon Prime show starring two top English film stars is being shot in Welwyn Garden City, the Welwyn Hatfield Times can reveal.

Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.Simon Pegg's production company Stolen Picture is filming Truth Seekers at the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Jade-Amanda Perry.

Eagle-eyed residents may have spotted cameras rolling at the former Shredded Wheat factory in Broadwater Road, where Simon Pegg and Nick Frost's new show Truth Seekers is being filmed.

It is a comedy-horror series starring the pair as paranormal investigators, who team up to uncover and film paranormal sightings across the UK.

They use ghost-detecting gadgets to scour haunted churches, underground bunkers, abandoned hospitals - and, evidently, former Shredded Wheat factories.

The two actors have previously collaborated on several films also shot in WGC, including Hot Fuzz and The World's End.

For the latter, pubs The Peartree, The Parkway Bar - now Turkish restaurant Misya -, The Doctor's Tonic and The Cork - now The Two Willows - were all used.

The first season of Truth Seekers, which will be eight episodes long and directed by Jim Field Smith, is expected to be released next year.

