Oscar, 9, who lost his 'strong and brave' nan cycles for Sightsavers UK
- Credit: Bridget Grover-Young
Nine-year-old Oscar has been cycling in and around Kimpton in memory of his "strong and brave" grandmother.
Patricia Young died in September of cancer after losing her sight for some years due to a condition called optic sheath meningioma and finally lost the last remaining vision about five years ago.
Oscar decided he wanted to cycle 15k and his initial target was to raise £100, but he has exceeded that by raising over £800.
According to his mum Bridget, whenever Oscar found cycling hard he kept saying: "Nanny, Nanny, Nanny" and this motivated him to keep going.
"Losing his Nan, my mum, has been tough on all of us, especially for Oscar and his brother Sam, aged 14. It's hard for children experiencing loss to be able to express their emotions.
"Children often feel they lack control over these kinds of situations so Oscar took back control with his fundraising efforts. We are so proud of his achievements."
You can donate more justgiving.com/fundraising/oscargrover.
