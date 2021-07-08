Charity's wish list for donations - and the rubbish it really doesn't want!
- Credit: Isabel Hospice
Dirty highchairs and potties, stained and ripped clothing, broken toys, chipped crockery and glassware, burnt saucepans and even a bin bag of household waste are some of the unsellable items which have been "donated" to Isabel Hospice.
On average, the retail team sorts through 2,000 bags of donations a week. With each bag containing about 15 items that is approximately 30,000 items every seven days.
But since the pandemic the charity has seen an unfortunate increase in the amount of unsellable items, as people clear out their garages or perform a decluttering of their homes.
Unwanted items are either sold to the rag trade for a couple of pence, or end up in landfill, costing the charity £70,000 a year to dispose of them.
Hospice retail operations manager Leila Clarke said: “On any given day, it is not unusual to fill three to four wheelie bins with items that have no value to our charity, but cost us to dispose of.
"That’s vital funds that could be paying for our care, especially at a time when we are looking to expand our services.”
Warehouse manager Wendy Harper explained: “I think most people would be shocked at some of the things that pass through our warehouse. We inspect every item we receive and that all takes time and money.”
Leila added: “We all like to think that the things we no longer want or need still have value to someone, and as we constantly need to replenish our stock it is crucial that people keep on donating. However, we are operating in a highly competitive market these days, so for our shops to continue to compete we must continually raise the quality of the items we stock and sell.
“So, we are urging people to please keep donating but think before you give. If you wouldn’t pass it onto a friend, or if you wouldn’t buy it yourself, it is probably something we would not be able to resell either.”
The hospice accepts:
- Clean and unmarked clothing and footwear
- Books
- CDs and DVDs
- Clean sheets and towels
- Toys and games in good condition
- Bric-a-brac
- Small electrical items in working order
The hospice doesn't want:
- Stained, bobbled, torn or unwashed clothing
- Used duvets and pillows
- Toys with missing or broken pieces or parts
- Highchairs, buggies and potties
- Dirty, damaged or broken kitchenware, crockery and glasses
- Animal beds and cages