Welwyn Garden City man gets in shape for London Marathon cancer run

PUBLISHED: 08:00 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:31 02 September 2019

Sidney Valentine is intensely training for his marathon. Picture: Supplied.

A Welwyn Garden City man is getting in shape for a London Marathon cancer run.

Three months ago Sidney Valentine was feeling numb after losing his 42-year-old sister to cancer.

He said: "I am raising money for Macmillan to help all those currently fighting this cruel disease that took my sister Sonia away, far too soon at the age of 42."

Sidney credits a bootcamp's exercise programme for improving his fitness and wellbeing.

He added: "It was a good friend of mine Keith Healy who introduced me to the bootcamp scene run at Ridgeway Academy."

Sidney is also planning a charity bootcamp on September 29 at Stanborough lakes, and aims to raise £2,500 for Macmillan.

To donate go to Just Giving and search for 'Sidney Valentine'.

