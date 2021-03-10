Shrubs to be removed in preparation for town centre works

Published: 3:32 PM March 10, 2021

Shrubs will be removed on one side of Anniversary Gardens this week, making way for work that is set to enhance Welwyn Garden City town centre.

The shrubs are being removed now before the nesting season starts.

The upgrade works - which are set to start this summer - will include reconfiguring the layout of parking bays along Stonehills - to reduce vehicle congestion issues - and a new public space at Stonehills’ northern end, complete with added benches, plants and new trees.

The aim is to provide an ideal meeting spot and location for outdoor events.

The contractor's site compound and welfare facilities will be positioned in Anniversary Gardens when work commences in July.

The planned duration for the work is six months, which will halt in December in the run up to Christmas.

Once the upgrade in Stonehills is finished in November, the area will be reinstated as a public garden, including new shrubs and plants to support wildlife.

Pedestrian access via the path across the gardens will remain in use throughout the construction period, apart from a short time when works are taking place in Sir Theodores Way, outside the former Debenhams store.

The compound will be accessed off the roundabout, which means that deliveries to the site do not need to travel through the narrow streets of the town to access Stonehills. Operatives will ensure that, when deliveries are made, the safety of those using the town centre is ensured.

Councillor Phil Bibby, cabinet member for highways and environment, said: “Both borough and county council officers have spent considerable time looking for a suitable location for a site compound for the works. It was important that this was located as near to the where the works will take place as possible.

"We also wanted to limit inconvenience to businesses and visitors as the town centre fully re-opens, by keeping the compound away from main shopping areas. This site also means we do not need to bring lorries down Howardsgate to access Stonehills."

Further information on the programme of work between July and November is due to be made available soon.

For more information, go to www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/wgctowncentre.