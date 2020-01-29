News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat tower could soar higher

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 AM January 29, 2020    Updated: 9:08 PM November 3, 2020
The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites

The landowners of the Shredded Wheat factory are looking to increase the umber of homes on the sites by hundreds. Picture: Danny Loo - Credit: Archant

The landowners of the former home of Shredded Wheat in Welwyn Garden City are proposing to build up to 900 more homes at the Wheat Quarter site – on top of the 1,450 they have already permission for.

Plans for the additional homes - between 700 and 900 - were revealed at a Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council Local Plan meeting last Thursday.

Colin Haigh, head of planning at Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, said that this would likely mean higher tower blocks, which are already set to be eight storeys tall, but added that there had been no testing as of yet.

In response, Malcolm Cowan, Liberal Democrat group leader and Peartree councillor, said: "The plans threatens to create tower blocks that could be seen from much of the town.

"I thought that in our centenary, this was still supposed to be a garden city, not part of inner London, where tower blocks are taking over.

"This number of extra homes would mean another primary school would be needed, and would make worse the lack of GPs in the area."

A spokesman for the Wheat Quarter said: "We are in early discussions with Welwyn and Hatfield Council following the Inspectors recommendation to increase housing numbers in the Borough.

"We are conscious of pressures on Greenbelt sites and keen to ensure that this sustainable brownfield site plays its full part in delivering the identified need for homes."

