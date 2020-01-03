Advanced search

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory

PUBLISHED: 17:51 05 January 2020

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

Archant

Planning permission has been submitted for a gym near the former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Training Zone Ltd see the housing and employment in the area as a key business case for developing a CrossFit franchise from 3 Swallow End.

The planning report by their agent Barker Parry Town Planning explains that the industrial unit has already been used a gym before it was left vacant and urge councillors to approve their plans.

You may also want to watch:

The Shredded Wheat factory has also got a new lease of life after a labour strategy was submitted to employ and train local people to create the south part of the 1,454-home development.

Under the employment and training agreement with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the developer has to deliver 13 trained apprentices and 20 per cent local residents to do the work.

It hopes this submission will allow the south site to be completed by the end of December 2021.

If you want to see the labour strategy please go to planning.welhat.gov.uk and search '6/2019/3180/COND'.

You can also find Training Zone ltd's application by searching for '6/2019/3101/FULL' and can comment on it before January 10.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Burglaries at two shops on same Welwyn Garden City street

Nisa Supermarket in Haldens, Welwyn Garden City, was burgled. Picture: Google Street View.

Grinch damages giant Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City trolley rampage

The Christmas bauble in Welwyn Garden City was vandalised. Picture: WGC BID.

WELWYN HATFIELD BOROUGH COUNCIL NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Public Notice

Two flats given closure orders in Welwyn Garden City

The closure orders were placed for three months at two flats on Chambers Grove. Picture: Herts Police.

Bus driver killed in Smallford crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash in Smallford. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Welwyn Hatfield Times

Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City’s Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View.

More nervous than it needed to be for Potters Bar Town in win at Merstham

Ben Ward-Cochrane's goal proved to be the winner for Potters Bar Town at Merstham. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City to be protected

Peartree is the former industrial heart of Welwyn Garden City. Picture: WHBC.

Welwyn still on course to go to the ball after ugly win over Biggleswade

Welwyn Garden City's Charlie Jones kept his place and earned a clean sheet in the win over Biggleswade. Picture: DANNY LOO

Operation Secret Santa donates Christmas shoeboxes for Hertfordshire charities

Christmas shoeboxes were donated by St Albans and Welwyn Garden residents for Operation Secret Santa. Picture: Operation Secret Santa
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists