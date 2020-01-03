Gym could open near Welwyn Garden City's Shredded Wheat factory

The proposed new Crossfit gym would be at Unit 3, Swallow End, Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Google Street View. Archant

Planning permission has been submitted for a gym near the former Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Training Zone Ltd see the housing and employment in the area as a key business case for developing a CrossFit franchise from 3 Swallow End.

The planning report by their agent Barker Parry Town Planning explains that the industrial unit has already been used a gym before it was left vacant and urge councillors to approve their plans.

You may also want to watch:

The Shredded Wheat factory has also got a new lease of life after a labour strategy was submitted to employ and train local people to create the south part of the 1,454-home development.

Under the employment and training agreement with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, the developer has to deliver 13 trained apprentices and 20 per cent local residents to do the work.

It hopes this submission will allow the south site to be completed by the end of December 2021.

If you want to see the labour strategy please go to planning.welhat.gov.uk and search '6/2019/3180/COND'.

You can also find Training Zone ltd's application by searching for '6/2019/3101/FULL' and can comment on it before January 10.