Shredded Wheat factory inspection finds structural collapse risk

The area at risk of collapse at the Shredded Wheat factory has been cordoned off. - Credit: Alan Davies

A survey of the Shredded Wheat factory in Welwyn Garden City has found a risk of structural collapse in part of the building.

WGC Heritage Trust asked Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council to arrange a surveyor from Hertfordshire Building Control to check the building, and the report highlighted several concerns.

It was found that ‘the level of spalling to the undersides of some of these beams presents a risk of structural collapse’.

The report also noted that the weather resistance of the roof was failing, with water now penetrating down to ground level.

“The WGC Heritage Trust has welcomed the report and is pleased to be reassured on the integrity of the buildings,” Tony Skottowe, of the trust.

“However, the report has revealed serious problems that The Wheat Quarter is now aware of and enabled to begin remedial action.

“The trust is pleased that its action in requesting the report has had the effect of helping [owners] The Wheat Quarter to deal with a potentially serious issue.”

WHBC confirmed that the area at risk of collapse has been cordoned off to ensure people’s safety, with a spokeswoman saying: “The council arranged for a surveyor from Hertfordshire Building Control to visit the site in December to identify any potential hazards to public safety and take appropriate action if necessary.

“Although evidence of deterioration to some concrete beams was not identified as needing urgent attention, the affected area has been sectioned off and Hertfordshire Building Control is working with the site owners to ensure appropriate remedial work is carried out.”

The Wheat Quarter have confirmed that they will continue to co-operate with Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council, despite ongoing issues with the WGC Heritage Trust.

“Our team have met with council officers and an inspection carried out by officers,” said a spokesman.

“We believe the council are more appropriate arbiters of public safety and building well-being than the trust.

“As responsible developers we are engaged with the council and have provided unfettered access to council officers. We are working well with them, and the buildings and silos are in safe hands.”