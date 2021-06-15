News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Would you quit drinking and smoking?

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 10:10 AM June 15, 2021   
More people are considering quitting smoking in the aftermath of lockdown.

Could Britain go smoke and alcohol free within 10 years?
A cross-party group of MPs has recommended raising the age of sale from 18 to 21 by 2030 as part of tougher tobacco regulations.
New research has revealed that since the start of 2021, interest in ‘how long does it take to quit smoking’ has grown 130 per cent, while demand for smoking helplines has jumped 150 per cent.
‘How to stop smoking’ is the eighth most popular health query searched this year, with search trends indicating that this will continue to rise.

Have you considered giving up alcohol?

But going alcohol-free is also an emerging trend post-pandemic, with searches for ‘non-alcoholic drinks’ up 50 per cent and searches for ‘alcoholic drinks’ 33 per cent down.
With the summer season fully upon us, mocktail searches are up by 450 per cent, indicating that summer 2021 is set to be the soberest of them all, according to money.co.uk.
We want to know your views on the issue. Are you a smoker looking to quit, or a social drinker considering knocking the booze on the head?

