Would you quit drinking and smoking?

Published: 10:10 AM June 15, 2021

Could Britain go smoke and alcohol free within 10 years?

A cross-party group of MPs has recommended raising the age of sale from 18 to 21 by 2030 as part of tougher tobacco regulations.

New research has revealed that since the start of 2021, interest in ‘how long does it take to quit smoking’ has grown 130 per cent, while demand for smoking helplines has jumped 150 per cent.

‘How to stop smoking’ is the eighth most popular health query searched this year, with search trends indicating that this will continue to rise.

But going alcohol-free is also an emerging trend post-pandemic, with searches for ‘non-alcoholic drinks’ up 50 per cent and searches for ‘alcoholic drinks’ 33 per cent down.

With the summer season fully upon us, mocktail searches are up by 450 per cent, indicating that summer 2021 is set to be the soberest of them all, according to money.co.uk.

