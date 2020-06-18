Stewards and floor markings to encourage social distancing in Hatfield Town Centre

Social distancing stewards will be out in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC Archant

To ensure social distancing, Hatfield will have floor markings and one-way systems in its town centre and stores.

There will also be stewards wearing hi-vis to assist shoppers with social distancing, and safe queueing according to Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council.

The council’s executive member for regeneration, economic development and partnerships, Cllr Bernard Sarson said: “It’s more important than ever to support our town centres now.

“Our local businesses have faced some really challenging circumstances but they have worked very hard to ensure the community can enjoy a safe shopping experience in Hatfield town centre. I would encourage everyone to shop local to show their support, while following the guidelines.”

Vikki from Pedigrees ‘n’ Pooches in Market Place said: “We are really happy being open again and seeing our customers. We are also super happy to see our four-legged friends returning to us for an overdue cut!”

The floor markings used in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC The floor markings used in Hatfield Town Centre. Picture: WHBC

John from the Family Jewellers in The Arcade was also pleased to be open for business, saying: “It’s good to be back! A big thank you to all our customers supporting us. We can’t wait to see them visiting us.”

Hatfield’s general market will resume on Saturdays and Wednesdays from June 27, from 8am to 4pm, with the monthly Farmers’ Market reopening from July 11.

The market, with around 13 stalls offering a variety of seasonal products including fruit and veg, along with jewellery, fish, clothing, gifts, phones and accessories, key cutting and more, will also be giving away free tote bags to customers.

Various measures will be in place to ensure a safe shopping experience. These include a single file layout to maximize the available open air space for shoppers and allow social distancing queuing, as well as two metre gaps between stalls.

Cllr Sarson added: “Hatfield market has long been an important shopping destination for the town. We are delighted that this popular landmark is able to start trading again, helping to encourage people to return the high street and support local retailers, with the assurance that every precaution has been taken to keep them safe.”

Brian Nunan, market manager at Bray Associates, the market operator, said: “We look forward to welcoming all our traders and their customers back so we can return to opening our safe and vibrant market again.”

Hatfield market has been serving shoppers for over 50 years and stretches from the main high street near Asda, towards the temporary Fourways car park.