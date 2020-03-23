Coronavirus in Hertfordshire: Strict controls on movement come into force

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, London, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Picture: PA Video/PA Wire

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tonight that there will be strict controls on the public’s movement as of this evening.

This means you cannot leave your home other than to go to supermarkets and pharmacies for necessities, and go to the park for exercise as long as you avoid gatherings.

Any non-essential shops, libraries, playgrounds and places of worship will also close after tonight.

However, essential workers can still travel to and from work.

Mr Johnson said the police would be enforcing these measures if necessary.

New laws are also likely to pass in the House of Commons on Thursday to allow the Government to introduce fines and other enforcement measures.

The death toll of COVID-19 in the UK has reached 335 with 6,650 confirmed cases.

Hertfordshire has had three deaths and 115 diagnosis of corornavirus.

