Shop Local: Welwyn fashion boutique still going strong during lockdown

SuSu boutique in Welwyn, which is still trading during lockdown. Picture: SuSu Archant

A fashion boutique in Welwyn is offering click and collect, deliveries, and private shopping via phone or video calls to adapt to the second lockdown.

SuSu at 21-25 High Street, which sells women’s clothes, was forced to close to the public on November 5.

Throughout lockdown, SuSu will be posting one item available for purchase most days of the week on their Facebook and Instagram pages, and every Monday will post tutorial videos on ‘the burning issues every fashionista needs to know’,

Director Amy Thomson said: “We believe feeling good is essential! So if a warm jumper in a cheerful colour, comfortable joggers for working at home and exercise, a long chunky cardigan to snuggle into, a beautiful scarf or fab necklace helps make you feel good, then SuSu is still here to help.”

For more information call 07986 558606, email info@susu-style.co.uk or follow @susuboutiquewelwyn on Facebook and Instagram.

