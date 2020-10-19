Poll

Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas. Archant

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is launching its Shop Local campaign to encourage people to support their local independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Businesses in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are invited to take part in this survey to find out the impact of lockdown on trade and their ambitions for survival during the festive period.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to independent businesses, supporting them and telling their stories as they rise to this challenge.

