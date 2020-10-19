Shop Local: How has your business been affected by the pandemic?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:07 19 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:15 19 October 2020

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is running a campaign encouraging people to Shop Local this Christmas.

The Welwyn Hatfield Times is launching its Shop Local campaign to encourage people to support their local independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.

Businesses in Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar are invited to take part in this survey to find out the impact of lockdown on trade and their ambitions for survival during the festive period.

Over the coming weeks, we’ll be speaking to independent businesses, supporting them and telling their stories as they rise to this challenge.

