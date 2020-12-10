Shop Local: “Please look after small businesses”

Mike Paraliki and 'G', the owners of Ashley Charles in Welwyn Garden City.

Independent retailers in Welwyn Hatfield are urging residents to shop local to help keep businesses alive over Christmas and beyond.

The Willow Foundation charity shop in Hatfield.

Welwyn Garden City hair salon Ashley Charles was taken over by friends and business partners Mike Paraliki and ‘G’ at the end of last year, as the town approached its centenary.

They kept the existing hairdressing team and began investing in gradual developments to the business – including professional training opportunities for staff.

Mike and G said: “We saw an opportunity to take over a business with a long history (quite possibly the original hair salon of Welwyn Garden City town centre), that was in need of some TLC.

“This great location boasts a clean, chic environment packed with some of the best professional haircare brands the industry has to offer with a team ready to listen and do what they love – make people happy during these uncertain times.”

Food at Café Trio in Welwyn Garden City.

One of the salon’s stylists, Irene, has been working at Ashley Charles for 47 years, and has been sharing her knowledge with the rest of the team.

Another local business serving customers throughout December is Café Trio, which is owned by Gercek Yasa. During this month, shoppers can enjoy a coffee and a cake for £4.95 every day between 3pm and 5pm.

The café, which is in Wigmores South, also serves freshly cooked breakfasts, omelettes, jacket potatoes, wraps and hot and cold drinks.

Hatfield Arcade.

Meanwhile in Hatfield local businesses are urging people to take advantage of the shops on their doorstep.

The Willow Foundation charity shop in Hatfield Market Place, which raises money for special days for seriously ill young adults, said: “People should support more local businesses, especially us as we aren’t government funded!”

The owner of the Family Jewellers said: “Thank you so much for our customers continuing to support our business located in The Arcade,” while Erol’s Café at 60 Town Centre said: “Please look after small businesses and continue to shop local. You’ll get the best service from small businesses!”

Thomas King, sales and lettings director at Kings Estate Agents, Hatfield, said: “Despite there not being a competition this year, our team wanted to go bigger and better and hopefully put smiles on people’s faces after what has been a tough year. Merry Christmas!”

The Christmas window at King's Estate Agents in Hatfield.

Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council is supporting the WHT’s Shop Local campaign, which encourages people to shop at local independent businesses in the run up to Christmas.